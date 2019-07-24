Sourav Ganguly, the former India skipper, expressed that he is surprised by the exclusion of Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane from the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies . Ganguly took to Twitter and questioned the selection committee about why only a few players are playing all formats of the game. "Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it's not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci," Ganguly tweeted on Wednesday.

"There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad..," he added.

Time has come for indian selectors to pick same players in all formats of the game for rhythm and confidence.. too few are playing in all formats ..great teams had consistent players ..it's not about making all happy but picking the best for the country and be consistent..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

There are many in the squad who can play all formats ..surprised not to see shubman gill ..Rahane in the one day squad.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 24, 2019

The squads for India's upcoming full series (T20Is, ODIs and Tests) against the West Indies were announced on Sunday.

Shubman Gill's omission from the squad was widely questioned as he had amassed 218 runs in the recently concluded series between India A and West Indies A.

As far as the squad is concerned, Virat Kohli will lead the team in all formats of the series starting on August 3. Rishabh Pant was included as the wicket-keeper in the limited-over squads after MS Dhoni had made himself unavailable for the tour.

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India's squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav