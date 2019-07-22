 
MS Dhoni Gets Permission From Army Chief To Train With Territorial Army

Updated: 22 July 2019 15:17 IST

MS Dhoni has made himself unavailable for the tour of the West Indies and had applied for clearance to train with a unit of the Territorial Army.

MS Dhoni has taken a sabbatical from cricket for two months. © Instagram

MS Dhoni's request to train for two months with the Territorial Army battalion of the parachute regiment has been approved by the Army Chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat. Dhoni holds the rank of Honorary Lt. Colonel in the Territorial Army. A part of MS Dhoni's training is also expected to take place in the Kashmir Valley. It has also been clarified that the army will not allow Dhoni to play an active part in any operation.

According to Army sources, Dhoni will undergo training with the jawans and live like any other soldier. Dhoni's battalion, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, is currently posted in the Valley, according to these sources.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircraft at the Agra training camp.

There has been much speculation over Dhoni's retirement after India was knocked out of the Cricket World Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors MSK Prasad on Sunday clarified that Dhoni isn't hanging up his boots just yet. However Rishabh Pant has been included as the first choice keeper for the squads named for the various series in the West Indies.

Sources have told NDTV that he is expected to turn up for India in the T20s vs New Zealand and South Africa in February 2020 and even play the IPL next year.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket West Indies vs India 2019
Highlights
  • Dhoni's request to train with the Territorial Army has been approved
  • Dhoni holds the rank of Honorary Lt. Colonel in the Territorial Army
  • Dhoni's training is also expected to take place in the Kashmir Valley
