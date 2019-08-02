India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India's disappointment in World Cup 2019 and subsequent conjectures and debates about the selection of the coaching staff and then the indications of a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma add to the drama of the team returning to on-field action when they take on the West Indies in the first of three T20 Internationals at Lauderhill in Florida, USA, on Saturday. Not only the various dramas, India will also be challenged by a good West Indies T20I outfit. Also, this contest will be an acid test for Virat Kohli, whose captaincy has also been a little bit of a teaser. As Kohli pointed out before leaving for the Caribbean tour, the main objective of the T20s and the subsequent ODI series against the West Indies is to try out the fringe players who are on selectors' mind.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will be played on August 3, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match be played?

The West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Florida.

What time does the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match begin?

The West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match?

The West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st T20I match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)