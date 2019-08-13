 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 13 August 2019 14:46 IST
A win will ensure India's dominance over the West Indies in limited-overs.

India will play the third ODI against the West Indies in Trinidad. © AFP

Shikhar Dhawan's lacklustre knocks on the West Indies tour has put him under scrutiny as India look to clinch the One-Day International (ODI) series against hosts West Indies in the final match in Trinidad on Wednesday. A win will ensure India's dominance over the West Indies in limited-overs, having already whitewashed the T20I champions in the shortest format. However, all eyes will be on opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has managed to score in double figures only once in four matches (T20Is and ODIs) against the West Indies in the ongoing tour. Troubled by in-coming deliveries, Dhawan has twice lost his wicket to pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

When is the West Indies vs India 3rd ODI?

The West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will be played on August 14, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 3rd ODI played?

The West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time does the West Indies vs India 3rd ODI begin?

The West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 3rd ODI?

The West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 3rd ODI will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

