After a rain-affected first One-Day International (ODI) between India and the West Indies, the two teams will be hoping that the rain stays away from the second ODI which is scheduled to be played at Port Of Spain in Trinidad on Sunday. In the first ODI, only 13 overs were possible as rain in Guyana led to a no result. Indian bowlers were exceptional once again as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami kept things quiet initially and then Kuldeep Yadav came into the attack to get rid of the dangerous Chris Gayle. Notably, Gayle was the only batsman to be dismissed in the rain-affected encounter.

When is the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match will be played on August 11, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

What time does the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match begin?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match?

The West Indies vs India 2nd ODI will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI match will be available on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)