United States vs Ireland LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan In Trouble As USA vs IRE Toss Delayed, Next Inspection At...
United States vs Ireland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: The toss for the game has been delayed due to wet outfield at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. Umpires inspection the conditions at 8 PM and decided to have another one an hour later, that is 9 PM IST. Both USA and Pakistan have their Super-Eight fates relying on the game tonight. If USA win this or this match gets abandoned, the team will make it to the next round and Pakistan will be eliminated. However, if USA lose the game, Pakistan will stay alive in the race to Super 8. In such a case, the Babar Azam and Co. will be needing to beat Ireland on June 16 to make it to the next round. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
- 20:11 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Next inspection at 9pm ISTWe have a news, is it a good one or bad one that is for you guys to decide. The inspection is done but the toss is not taking place anytime soon. The ground is still wet and it has been officially informed that a next inspection is set to take place but that will happen at 9 PM IST.
- 20:04 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Inspection underwayThe inspection is currently underway at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. Currently, there is no rain, though conditions look overcast. The umpires are having a look at the ground conditions at the movement which is being followed by a long discussion.
- 19:53 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Better conditions nowHere some good news for Pakistan fans and cricket fans too. The sun out in Florida. The staff are already in the act to dry the ground. We are only 7 minutes away from the next inspection.
- 19:42 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Work in progress
Big guns are out looking promising.#usavsireland pic.twitter.com/ixpG3CEXx9— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 14, 2024
- 19:36 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Toss delayedHere is a bad news for the fans of Pakistan cricket team - The toss for the game has been delayed due to wet outfield. An inspection is set to take place at 8 PM IST.
- 19:24 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: A golden opportunityThe T20 World Cup debutants, USA, have a golden opportunity to make it to the Super-Eight stage of the tournament. Just win this game and get the distinction. Better said than done though as Ireland, a team that can surprise any opponent, stand in their way.
- 19:10 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Hope for Pakistan!The Pakistan team must be happy at the moment as the weather in Florida has improved and it seems that the match between USA and Ireland could take place. Remember, if the match is abandoned or USA win, Pakistan are eliminated from the tournament.
- 19:07 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Conditions improve
Sun out square looks ok but the ground is quite wet #update pic.twitter.com/6T6zixXCaM— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 14, 2024
- 18:41 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Minutes before -
Clear skies in Port Lauderdale but outfield is quite wet . Let's hope for the best . #t20cwc2024 pic.twitter.com/R76MnqlYgG— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) June 14, 2024
- 18:36 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Rain threat over the gameAccuweather predicted about 98 per cent chance of rain at Central Broward Reginal Park on Friday. During the match hours, however, the probability of rain remains at 74 per cent. The city will also witness some thunderstorms during the course of the day.
- 18:34 (IST)USA vs IRE Live: Match of Pak's interest as wellWith India already through to the Super 8 phase from Group A, USA can join them with a win against Ireland. Pakistan, who are also in Group A, will be closely monitoring Friday's game in Fort Lauderhale, rooting for an Irish win. Pakistan also face Ireland on Sunday, but that game will have zero relevance if USA get even one point on Friday. USA have 4 points after playing 3 games while Pakistan have 2 points after 3 matches.
- 18:25 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of USA vs Ireland T20 World Cup Group A game. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.