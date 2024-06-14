United States vs Ireland LIVE, T20 World Cup 2024, LIVE Updates: The toss for the game has been delayed due to wet outfield at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida. Umpires inspection the conditions at 8 PM and decided to have another one an hour later, that is 9 PM IST. Both USA and Pakistan have their Super-Eight fates relying on the game tonight. If USA win this or this match gets abandoned, the team will make it to the next round and Pakistan will be eliminated. However, if USA lose the game, Pakistan will stay alive in the race to Super 8. In such a case, the Babar Azam and Co. will be needing to beat Ireland on June 16 to make it to the next round. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

Here are the Live Updates of USA vs Ireland T20 World Cup game -