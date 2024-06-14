A win over Oman has kept England within touching distance of a place in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. England desperately needed two points to keep themselves afloat having registered just one point from their first two games. They had lost to Australia while their game against Scotland was washed out due to rain. However, the defending champions bounced back with a dominant 8-wicket victory over Oman at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. England ripped through Oman, bowling them out for 47 and chasing it down in 3.1 overs.

England opener gave Phil Salt gave the chase a fiery start, smashing a six on the first two balls of the innings. By doing so, Salt became the first player to hit sixes on the first two balls of a team innings in international cricket.

🚨Phil Salt became the FIRST ever player to hit 2 sixes on first 2 balls of a team innings in international cricket.



He smashed first 2 balls for Sixes, but got out on third ball ending up with 12(3) with 2 Sixes and 400 Strike Rate. pic.twitter.com/MDvHG3EFqe — KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) June 13, 2024

The win was exactly what England required to turn their NRR equation in group B. England now have a superior net run rate (+3.081) to second-placed Scotland (+2.164) in Group B, so would qualify for the Super 8 should they beat Namibia and Scotland fail to get a point against Australia.

After opting to bowl first, England's pace attack dismantled Oman, with Mark Wood and Jofra Archer each taking three wickets, reducing their opponent to just 47 runs in 13.2 overs.

Archer caused early damage with two wickets in Powerplay and finished with figures of 3/12 from 3.2 overs. Wood, taking his 50th T20 International wicket, also ended with 3/12. Adil Rashid then proved too strong for the Oman tail, claiming 4/11 in his four overs.

England made quick work of their target of 48, with Phil Salt hitting the first two balls for six before getting out on the third. Jos Buttler (24 not out off 8) and Jonny Bairstow (8 not out off 2) then quickly finished the job after Will Jacks was dismissed for 5.

For Oman, this fourth defeat in the group was the most disappointing performance of the campaign, but they showed plenty in earlier matches to offer hope for the future.