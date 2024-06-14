After sealing their place in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup, Team India take on Canada in their final game of Group A on Saturday in Florida. However, on the eve of the match, the Indian team's practice session at the Central Broward Regional Park was called off due to rain in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The city has been under cloud cover over the past few days due to rain and massive flooding. On Friday, USA are scheduled to play Ireland, hoping to qualify for the next round.

If the match gets washed out on Friday, both teams will be awarded a point each. In that case, USA will go through, which also means that Pakistan will be knocked out of the tournament.

A draw would take USA to five points and even in Pakistan beat Ireland in their final game, they can only go upto four points. Only two teams can advance to the next round from each group.

Fort Lauderdale is set to host the final round of matches in Group A, including the game between India and Canada on Saturday.

However, due to the extreme weather conditions over the past few days, it is highly likely that all the matches could get washed out.

Meanwhile, India are assured of a place in the next stage of the tournament and will clash against Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on June 24.

It has been reported that Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan will return to India after the final group game against Canada. Both Gill and Avesh are part of the travelling reserves.

Advertisement

The report said that the other two travelling reserves Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed will continue to stay with the Indian cricket team.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan