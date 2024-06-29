Former England cricket team skipper Nasser Hussain was all praise for Rohit Sharma and he explained the India star's captaincy style as "iron fist in a velvet glove". Rohit has led the Indian cricket team by example as they are currently unbeaten ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa on Saturday. In a video released by ICC on social media ahead of the summit clash, Hussain said that although no one can mess with him, Rohit is like a "big brother" for the players in the side and his style of leadership actually has a calming effect on the players in the side.

"I have been a fan of Rohit for a very long time, as a batter, as a captain, and as a person. He seems to have a very calming influence. Whereas you had other captains, maybe like Virat, who wore their heart on their sleeves, and they are incredibly passionate. Rohit is like that iron fist in a velvet glove. You do not mess around with Rohit, but he is also a big brother that will put his arm around you and look after you," Hussain said in the video.

India take on South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final in Barbados on Saturday. Both India and South Africa have produced brilliant cricket throughout the competition and they are both still unbeaten in the tournament.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.