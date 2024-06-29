Ahead of the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA) picked their team of the tournament. India will take on South Africa in the summit clash on Saturday in Barbados, having thrashed England and Afghanistan, respectively in the semi-finals. Afghanistan's entry in the semi-final was the story of the tournament, especially with the Rashid Khan-led side beating Australia in the Super 8 stage to deny the former champions a place in the semi-finals. Coming back to CA's T20 World Cup XI, the apex board selected three Indian, two stars each from Australia and Afghanistan and one player each from West Indies, USA, Bangladesh and South Africa.

As far as the openers are concerned, CA picked India captain Rohit Sharma and Australian southpaw Travis Head. However, Rohit did not find a place in the team as captain. We'll get to that later.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, co-hosts USA's Aaron Jones, and star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Hardik Pandya also found a place in the team to complete the middle-order.

As far as the captain is concerned, CA picked Afghanistan star Rashid Khan as the leader of the pack. Rashid was influencial in Afghanistan's road to the semi-final as he claimed 14 wickets in eight matches, at an economy of 6.17.

Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain also found a place in the team, thanks to a memorable campaign with the ball. He bowed out with 14 wickets in seven matches.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje and Fazalhaq Farooqi make up the rest of the XI. Farooqi ended his campaign with 17 wickets, the most in the tournament so far. However, India's Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh will have the chance to take the the top spot in the final.

Cricket Australia's T20 World Cup XI: Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Jones, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (C), Rishad Hossain, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah and Fazalhaq Farooqi.