Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar blasted Rohit Sharma and Co after they were bundled out for 119 during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan on Sunday. It was a disappointing show from the Indian batters as they lost their last 7 wickets for just 30 runs. Pakistan kept taking wickets at regular intervals and except for Rishabh Pant, no Indian batter was able to score more than 20. During the mid-innings show on Star Sports, Gavaskar called the Indian batters "arrogant and reckless" for throwing away their wickets and not adapting properly to the match conditions.

"The performance was disappointing. I think they were arrogant and reckless. There was an arrogance in the way they started as they were looking to hit every ball. This is not an Ireland attack. This is not an ordinary attack and I do not mean any disrespect to Ireland when I say this. But this is a very experienced attack and there should have been just that little bit of respect given when the ball is moving quite a bit. And then, getting out with one over left tells you that you are probably not in the right kind of thinking. Another 6 runs would have taken them to a 125 and that could have made a difference," he said.

Coming to the match, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf took three wickets each while Mohammad Amir took two to rattle the Indian batting attack. Pant was the top-scorer with 42 off 31 deliveries.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir.