Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib gave a fiery send-off to Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match against India on Saturday. Kohli has struggled to score in the past few matches but the India star batter found his form back as he looked in control against the Bangladesh bowlers. During the ninth over of the India innings, Kohli decided to step out of his crease and attempt to hit the delivery from Tanzim straight down the ground. However, he missed the ball completely and it slammed into his stumps to end Kohli's stay at the crease. Tanzim was visibly fired up after the dismissal and the video of his aggressive celebration has gone viral on social media.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to field.

"We would like to bowl first, we would like to restrict them to a small total and that is the plan. We know the conditions here and also about the wind factor. Looks a good wicket. 150-160 will be a good score I reckon. We have one change. Taskin is not playing," Shanto said at the toss.

India captain Rohit Sharma said that they wanted to bat if they would have won the toss.

"We wanted to bat and that's what we got. Looks like a good wicket and depends on how much the sun is beating down and making the pitch slow. Important to assess the conditions quickly. We are playing the same team. Important to stay in the present and not worry about other things," he said.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah