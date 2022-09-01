Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup. All-rounder Tim David has been named in the squad while Aaron Finch will lead the side as Australia look to defend their T20 World Cup title on home turf. Last year, the side won the tournament after defeating New Zealand in the summit clash. Australia will travel to India for three T20 Internationals in September before returning home to play the West Indies, England, and India leading into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which opens against New Zealand at the SCG on October 22.

The same squad will be representing Australia in the T20I series against India, barring just one change. "David Warner will miss the Indian tour as part of a managed period of preparation for a full summer schedule. Cameron Green has been included in the squad for the Indian T20 Series," stated an official Cricket Australia media release.

Singapore-born, Perth-raised Tim David has been included with leg spinner Mitchell Swepson missing out having been a part of the squad which won the T20 World Cup for the first time, beating New Zealand in the final, in Dubai last year.

Pat Cummins returns to play after missing the ODI Series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand in North Queensland for a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation while Adam Zampa returns to the T20 squad following the birth of his son Eugene.

"This is a similar squad to that which became the first Australian's men's team to win a T20 World Cup who are now very excited about playing the tournament at home," selector George Bailey stated in an official release.

" Tim (David) continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad. He is a highly gifted, natural ball striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket. We expect him to play a similar role to that he has been playing in the past few years," he added.

Promoted

Australia squad for three T20Is vs India: Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Australia's T20 World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.