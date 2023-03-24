England were crowned champions of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in November as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in what eventually turned out to be a comprehensive final victory. It was England's second T20 World Cup win, 12 years after Paul Collingwood's team had beaten Australia to win the first ICC title for the 'Three Lions' in 2010. Ben Stokes slammed an unbeaten fifty to take the team home after Sam Curran's brilliance with the ball had restricted Pakistan to a below-par total of 137 runs. England are the first team ever to hold the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup titles together.

The T20 World Cup-winning team met with the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently. He also faced deliveries from Sam Curran and Chris Jordan.

Watch: Rishi Sunak Faces Sam Curran, Chris Jordan's Bowling. This Happens Next

Prime Minister @RishiSunak playing cricket with the #T20 World Cup winning cricket team at 10 Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/Bqh57dVZce — Luca Boffa (@luca_boffa) March 22, 2023

It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads! pic.twitter.com/eunljIerSO — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 23, 2023

Meanwhile, England fast bowler Jofra Archer is "ticking all the boxes" following his return from debilitating elbow and back injuries but is still "not fully firing on all cylinders", their white-ball Australian head coach Matthew Mott has said. Archer, 27, has not payed for England since March 2021 and not taken part in any competitive match since July 2021, as he struggled with elbow injuries and back stress fracture. He was scheduled to return to the field last year after undergoing multiple elbow surgeries in 2021 but a back stress fracture days before his comeback further delayed his return.

Reports this season suggest the tearaway bowler, bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs eight crore, will play the entire IPL 2023 season.

Mott, however, said the bowler's workload is being carefully managed. He played two of the three ODIs in South Africa, and Mott repeated the same regimen for his ace pacer during the recent three-match 50-over series against Bangladesh.

