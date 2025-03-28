MS Dhoni came out to bat at No. 9 for Chennai Super Kings but it was a case of too little too late as his side slumped to a 50-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. Chasing 197, CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals and Shivam Dube was dismissed in the 13th over, the expectation was that Dhoni will come out to bat. However, it was R Ashwin who joined Ravindra Jadeja out in the middle and by the time Dhoni came out in the 16th over, the match was almost out of CSK's hands. The ex-India captain remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls but it made no difference to his team's fortunes. The fans were not happy with Dhoni coming out to bat so late and they took to social media to express their views.

Dhoni coming at no 9 is lowest point in his career. He should retire gracefully than this embarrassment. #IPL2025 #RCBvCSK — kirat.13_ (@kirat8513) March 28, 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs in their Indian Premier League match on Friday.

What's the point of #Dhoni batting at No. 9 in a 197-run chase when CSK is struggling at 100? CSK's tactics today showed they had given up.



Dhoni at No. 9—just for a couple of sixes and PR? A few sixes for the fans won't change the bigger picture. Maybe it's time to ask—has… pic.twitter.com/TLekj4Qy1B — Amit Kumar (@AmitMaithil7) March 28, 2025

Chasing a target of 197, CSK ended up at 146 for 8 in 20 overs, their first defeat to RCB at Chepauk since 2008.

Opener Rachin Ravindra top-scored for CSK with 41 while the next best batter was former captain MS Dhoni who remained not out on 30 off 16 balls.

Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) were the main wicket takers for RCB.

Earlier, RCB posted 196 for 7 after being put in to bat at the Chepauk.

Captain Rajat Patidar top-scored with 51 off 32 deliveries while openers Phil Salt (32 off 16 balls), Virat Kohli (31 off 30 balls) and Tim David (22 not out off 8 balls) were the other notable contributors.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers while Matheesha Pathirana (2/36), veteran Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) and pacer Khaleel Ahmed (1/28) chipped in with wickets.

