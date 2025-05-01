Mumbai Indians batsman Rohit Sharma is now the second player to score more than 6000 runs for a single franchise in T20 cricket. Rohit reached this milestone during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. Rohit Sharma is the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL for MI. He has played 231 matches for Mumbai. With a total of 6024 runs for MI, Rohit is second after Virat Kohli, who leads the list with 8871 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rohit scored a brilliant 53 off 36 balls before being dismissed by Riyan Parag. His innings was studded with nine boundaries. This was his third fifty in the ongoing IPL.

After a slow beginning in the first half of IPL 2025, where Rohit made only 56 runs in his initial five matches, Rohit recovered with 234 runs in his previous five innings, featuring two not-out fifties and 53 against RR on Thursday.

The veteran of the Mumbai Indians is rediscovering his form precisely when his team requires it the most in this crucial phase.

MI put up a commanding total of 217/2 against RR on Thursday, thanks to a strong start by openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, followed by a blazing finish from Suryakumar Yadav and MI captain Hardik Pandya.

The MI openers got off to a flying start, bringing up the team's 50 in just 5.2 overs and finishing the powerplay at 58 without loss. Rickelton was the first to reach his half-century, getting there in 29 balls, while Rohit followed soon after with a 50 off 31 deliveries.

The duo stitched a 116-run opening partnership before Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana provided the breakthrough, dismissing Rickelton for 61 (38 balls), a knock studded with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Rohit departed shortly after for 53 (36 balls), which included nine fours, falling to Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag. However, there was no respite for the Royals as Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya took charge in the latter half of the innings.

The pair added an unbeaten 94-run partnership, with both batters finishing on identical scores of 48, with the runs coming in 23 balls each. Suryakumar sealed the innings in style, launching a six off the final delivery. He and Pandya did not stay out.

Only Theekshana and Parag managed to pick up a wicket each for the hosts. The Royals have a daunting task ahead.

