It has been more than a year since Rahul Dravid was appointed the coach of the Indian cricket team. One of the most respected batters during his playing days, Dravid's appointment as the head coach happened in November, 2021, when his former teammate and captain Sourav Ganguly was the BCCI president. A lot was expected when Dravid took over the reins of the team. However, India could not progress from the semi-final stage in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Now, former BCCI president Ganguly has commented on Dravid performance as coach. "He has done very well except for the T20 World Cup. The team still went to the semifinals and was just one match away from the final. He will do well. You have to give him time, he has just had one year. It's too short a time for a coach. He will turn this team around. You can see Shubman Gill emerging as a very good batter and you will see a few others develop as well. There's Surya (Suryakumar Yadav), who has done well in the shorter format. So, you have to give some time to Rahul. He will do well," Ganguly told Sportstar.

Ganguly also commented on how the game has evolved over the years. "Cricket has changed tremendously over the years. Not just cricket, every sport has changed. Cricket financially has become sound. Even the quality has improved. I never knew quality and finance could go hand in hand. The great Sunil Gavaskar would bat against the West Indies greats without wearing a helmet," he said.

"Now India goes so many times a year to countries like Australia, South Africa and England. Look at the Australian team. They are not even playing a warmup match before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This is because they are familiar with the Indian pitches. During my time, I used to go to Australia once in 7-8 years."

