2022 turned out to be a mediocre one for Team India as they saw numerous downs this year. From losing against South Africa in the three-match Test series to facing defeat in the ODIs against Bangladesh, India had many such dull moments. Despite having a blistering start in the T20 World Cup 2022, the Rohit Sharma-led India had a disappointing end to their campaign after they lost to England in the semi-finals. The Indian players faced severe criticism for their abysmal performance in the knockout stage, which led to their 10-wicket defeat. Many fans and experts called-out the management for their decision of benching spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the entire tournament.

However, veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik stated that such calls are taken because the coach and the captain's beliefs in a certain player.

"These are all calls that are taken by the captain and coach with the belief they had in a certain player. To be fair, Ravichandran Ashwin started the tournament well but probably didn't end well. But Chahal would've definitely made a lot more damage, it could've been an interesting choice. But hindsight is a very interesting thing to look at once the results come out,” said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Ravichandran Ashwin had an average outing in the T20 World Cup 2022. He scalped 6 wickets and scored 21 runs in six matches.

England thrashed India by 10 wickets in the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup 2022. Chasing 169, Alex Hales hit 86 not out off 47 balls and Jos Buttler scored unbeaten 80 off 49 balls as England reached the target in just 16 overs.

Later, England went on to lift the World Cup title after defeating Pakistan in the summit clash.

Talking about India, the Hardik Pandya-led side will now be going up against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, with the first match at Wankhede Stadium January 3.

