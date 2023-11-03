Following India's 302-run win against Sri Lanka in the 33rd match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer clinched the 'Fielder of the Match' award. While announcing the winner, 'Men in Blue' fielding coach T Dilip said that the team's performance on the field against Sri Lanka was nothing short of extraordinary. Dilip called Ravindra Jadeja the 'silent sniper' since he is not the loudest on the field but when it comes to throwing, and catching, he is just out there.

"I think it was a shock, but the way you guys performed on the field was nothing short of extraordinary. One special mention to the guys actually today in the hot sun, people who have battled there, when they came back on the field, they made sure that they maintained that intensity. I think one of our GPS navigator types, working along with the captain, makes sure that he has the right fielders at the right place. But also he has tested both sides laterally, taking one side on the right and taking one side on the left. Outstanding, KL Rahul. And we all know that our best fielder is always waiting to take those brilliant catches. I will tell you, my instinct that he would take that catch today. He [Ravindra Jadeja] made it happen. I think last but not least, I think he would call him a 'silent sniper'. He is not the loudest on the field but when it comes to throwing, and catching, he is just out there," Dilip said.

Team India invited Sachin Tendulkar to announce the winner, before revealing the name, the legendary Indian cricketer said that the 'Fielder of the Match' award reminds him of the 2003 World Cup when they used to sign a chart where it was written 'I can, we can'.

Tendulkar also praised Rohit Sharma's side and said that he simply loved the brand of cricket that they have played so far in the tournament.

"Rohit met me the other day and spoke to me about the fielding medal, the best fielders medal. It took me back to the 2003 World Cup, 20 years ago when we were playing South Africa. We had one chart before the tournament started 'I can, we can'. Each and every player had to sign that chart before going. It was all about commitment and I will give my 100% for the country and for the team and that is exactly what the current team is doing by giving fielding medals. It is to me a reflection of your commitment, to doing something for your colleague, for your team and for the country. I simply loved the brand of cricket that you have played so far. It is been a joy to watch. Awesome guys continue this form," Sachin Tendulkar said.

In India's previous game against New Zealand, KL Rahul received the 'Fielder of the Match' medal.

Coming to the match, India put 357 runs on the scoreboard after batting first. Shubman Gill (92 runs from 92 balls) and Virat Kohli (88 runs from 94 balls) played made a 189-run partnership. Shreyas Iyer led the middle order and played an 82-run knock.

In the second inning, Jasprit Bumrah picked up a wicket on the first ball while defending the target.

Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul helped India to dismiss Sri Lanka at 55 runs. Siraj took bagged three wickets in the game. Meanwhile, Jadeja and Bumrah took one wicket each in their respective spells.

After continuing their seven-match unbeaten streak, India stands in the top place of the points table.

The 'Men in Blue' will take on South Africa in their upcoming match at Eden Garden in Kolkata on Sunday.

