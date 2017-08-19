 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 19 August 2017 11:12 IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on August 20, 2017.

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India will play the first ODI against Sri Lanka on August 20 © AFP

India, whose last tour of Sri Lanka in 2015 ushered in a new era of supremacy for the top-ranked Test side, are looking to ride their sweep of Test victories into the shorter-format series. The loss of their Champions Trophy title to arch-rival Pakistan was a bitter pill for India, and the two-time World Champions will be seeking a comeback in Sri Lanka. Newly-appointed ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma urged his men against becoming complacent, reminding them of their surprise loss to Sri Lanka in the opening round of the Champions Trophy. India are scheduled to play a lone Twenty20 in Colombo on September 6 after the completion of the ODI series.

When will the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 20, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start at 9:00 AM GMT (02:30 PM IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Warushavithana Upul Tharanga Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India will play five ODIs against Sri Lanka
  • India won the Test series 3-0
  • Upul Tharanga will lead Sri Lanka in ODIs
Related Articles
India vs Sri Lanka: It's Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni On Football Field
India vs Sri Lanka: It's Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni On Football Field
Sri Lanka vs India: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts 4-1 Series Win For Visitors
Sri Lanka vs India: Sunil Gavaskar Predicts 4-1 Series Win For Visitors
I Never Felt Anil Kumble Was Strict, Says Wriddhiman Saha
I Never Felt Anil Kumble Was Strict, Says Wriddhiman Saha
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.