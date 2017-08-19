When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India will play the first ODI against Sri Lanka on August 20

India, whose last tour of Sri Lanka in 2015 ushered in a new era of supremacy for the top-ranked Test side, are looking to ride their sweep of Test victories into the shorter-format series. The loss of their Champions Trophy title to arch-rival Pakistan was a bitter pill for India, and the two-time World Champions will be seeking a comeback in Sri Lanka. Newly-appointed ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma urged his men against becoming complacent, reminding them of their surprise loss to Sri Lanka in the opening round of the Champions Trophy. India are scheduled to play a lone Twenty20 in Colombo on September 6 after the completion of the ODI series.

When will the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 20, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will start at 9:00 AM GMT (02:30 PM IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.