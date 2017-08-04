Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors Eye Big 1st Innings Score

Cheteshwar Pujara chose an apt occasion to profess his never-ending love for red-ball cricket, scoring another classy century as India reached 344/3 against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo. Ajinkya Rahane (103 batting) also roared back to form after a patchy last season hitting his ninth Test ton while adding 211 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand as India once again made merry against a lacklustre Sri Lanka bowling attack. India will look to add to the hosts' woes on Day 2 and post a big first innings score. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Catch all the live updates of India vs Sri Lanka Test, Day 2, straight from Colombo

In-form Pujara registered his 13th Test century in his landmark 50th game as Rahane fired his ninth Test hundred. The visitors, who lead the three-match series 1-0, wobbled slightly when Lokesh Rahul went for 57 and skipper Virat Kohli followed for 13 soon after lunch.

Rahul, who scored his eighth Test fifty despite only just recovering from a virus, was run out in a mix-up with Pujara.