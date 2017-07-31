 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Poses For A Selfie With Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh In Splits

Updated: 31 July 2017 11:32 IST

A day after India thrashed Sri Lanka at Galle, members of the team were seen enjoying some downtime.

India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Poses For A Selfie With Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh In Splits
India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the first Test © Twitter

Team India is on cloud nine and basking in the glory of their resounding win in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle. Skipper Virat Kohli and others shared some of the pictures of them "chilling" out by the poolside on Sunday and in no time comments and likes came flooding in on their social media posts. Opener KL Rahul, who was not part of the playing XI in the first Test due to fever, shared a picture with Kohli and wrote,"When skipper says #selfie you pout. #chillday by the beach #galle @imVkohli."

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is not part of the Test team, trolled KL Rahul on his selfie with the Indian skipper on Twitter. Replying to Rahul, he wrote," Basically what you saying when skipper say selfie u have no choice but to pose. Agreed have to do what captain says."

Rahul took this sportingly and was witty enough to reply, he said, "Hahah yes paaji absolutely. Actually anybody says selfie I'm ready with."

India had thumped Sri Lanka in the first Test by a huge margin of 304 runs, which was their second ever win against the islanders at Galle. The win was also visitors' biggest overseas (in terms of runs) surpassing 279 run-victory against England at Leeds in 1986. For Sri Lanka, it was their biggest defeat (in terms of runs), surpassing their 301-run loss against Pakistan in 1994.

The second Test of the three-match series starts from August 3 in Colombo. The visitors lead the series 1-0.

Topics : India Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Virat Kohli Hardik Himanshu Pandya Yuvraj Singh Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs at Galle
  • The next Test will be played from Thursday in Colombo
  • KL Rahul didn't play the first Test
Related Articles
Hardik Pandya Wants To Emulate Yuvraj Singh's Six Sixes In An Over
Hardik Pandya Wants To Emulate Yuvraj Singh's Six Sixes In An Over
Harbhajan Singh Takes A Dig At Yuvraj Singh With Throwback Photo
Harbhajan Singh Takes A Dig At Yuvraj Singh With Throwback Photo
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Yuvraj Singh Calls India's Performance 'Inspirational'
ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Yuvraj Singh Calls India's Performance 'Inspirational'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.