India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Poses For A Selfie With Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh In Splits

Team India is on cloud nine and basking in the glory of their resounding win in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle. Skipper Virat Kohli and others shared some of the pictures of them "chilling" out by the poolside on Sunday and in no time comments and likes came flooding in on their social media posts. Opener KL Rahul, who was not part of the playing XI in the first Test due to fever, shared a picture with Kohli and wrote,"When skipper says #selfie you pout. #chillday by the beach #galle @imVkohli."

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is not part of the Test team, trolled KL Rahul on his selfie with the Indian skipper on Twitter. Replying to Rahul, he wrote," Basically what you saying when skipper say selfie u have no choice but to pose. Agreed have to do what captain says."

Rahul took this sportingly and was witty enough to reply, he said, "Hahah yes paaji absolutely. Actually anybody says selfie I'm ready with."

India had thumped Sri Lanka in the first Test by a huge margin of 304 runs, which was their second ever win against the islanders at Galle. The win was also visitors' biggest overseas (in terms of runs) surpassing 279 run-victory against England at Leeds in 1986. For Sri Lanka, it was their biggest defeat (in terms of runs), surpassing their 301-run loss against Pakistan in 1994.

The second Test of the three-match series starts from August 3 in Colombo. The visitors lead the series 1-0.