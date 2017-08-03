India Vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara Celebrates 50th Test With Steady Century

Cheteshwar Pujara highlighted his 50th Test match with a fine century as he was largely instrumental in paving India's way to a potentially massive total on the first day of the second Test of the series at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Thursday. This was Pujara's 13th career century and the second of the series, after the one he scored at Galle. The knock helped the Saurashtra batsman to get past the 4000 Test runs mark.

Pujara came in to bat after the departure of opener Shikhar Dhawan and immediately got down to the business of scoring runs.

The difference was that while he began in his typically slow fashion, Pujara accelerated once he was set and ensured that India kept scoring at almost four runs an over throughout the day.

Pujara was involved in a 53-run stand for the second wicket with opener KL Rahul before they were involved in a horrible mix-up that led to Rahul's dismissal.

Pujara then got together with Ajinkya Rahane to stitch together a century stand.

Pujara had scored a century in the first Test as well when he posted 153 in the first innings which, along with Dhawan's 190, had ensured that India were able to put up a big total which decided the match.