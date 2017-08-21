 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

In India vs Sri Lanka ODI, Another MS Dhoni Stumping To Remember

Updated: 21 August 2017 14:39 IST

Apart from a stellar batting and bowling performance, another highlight of India's fine show was a MS Dhoni special.

MS Dhoni effected the 98th stumping of his ODI career in the 1st ODI. © AFP

Opener Shikhar Dhawan cracked a fluent unbeaten century as India breezed past Sri Lanka in the 1st One-Day International (ODI) in Dambulla. The visitors chased the 217-run target with 127 balls to spare with Dhawan annihilating the Lankan attack with his brutal 132-run knock which came off just 90 balls. Earlier in the day, Indian bowlers put in a commendable effort to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest total after they got off to a solid start. Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav picked up two wickets each, while Axar Patel scalped three. Apart from a stellar batting and bowling performance, another highlight of India's fine show was a MS Dhoni special. The former India captain produced another magical moment with the gloves towards the end of Sri Lanka's innings.

Dhoni effected a brilliant stumping off Chahal's bowling to send Lasith Malinga (8) back in to the hunt. The leg-spinner's wide delivery was cleanly collected by the Dhoni to take off the bails in no time.

Fans were delighted to witness a vintage Dhoni stumping.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had said that Dhoni's future was being discussed at selection meetings but they will look at alternatives only if the former India captain failed to perform.

Asked about Dhoni's future, the chairman said that it's difficult to predict but till he is delivering for the team, it shouldn't be a problem.

"You never know. We don't say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives," Prasad said.

"You have been fair and I will be honest. Discussions happen about everybody. It is not just MS. When we pick, when we talk about combinations, we talk about everybody. You will also see in times to come," Prasad further added.

Dhoni's struggles in the 5th ODI match against West Indies last month, where he scored 54 off 114 balls, led to questions over his future. At the time however, captain Virat Kohli made it very clear that his predecessor was an integral part of the team.

(With inputs from PTI)

India Sri Lanka Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in the 1st ODI
  • MS Dhoni now has 98 ODI stumpings
  • Dhoni stumped Malinga off Chahal's bowling
