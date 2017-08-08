 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

After Sri Lanka Series Win, Ravi Shastri's Next Big Target For Team India

Updated: 08 August 2017 11:42 IST

After India's series win, coach Ravi Shastri said that Virat Kohli's boys will definitely break Australia's record.

After Sri Lanka Series Win, Ravi Shastri's Next Big Target For Team India
Ravi Shastri is confident that Virat Kohli's side will surpass Australia's batting record. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja claimed a five-wicket haul as India crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs on Day Four of the second Test to clinch the series in Colombo on Sunday. The Indian bowlers completed the task in 116.5 overs to wrap up the game in the second session for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Indian batsmen had set up the victory with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane hitting fine centuries. Pujara, who top-scored with 133, and Rahane, who made 132, put together a 217-run stand after the tourists elected to bat first. India's imposing total of 622/9 in the first innings was the 29th time the team crossed the 600-mark in an innings. The Indian team is behind Australia (32), who currently top the list for most 600-plus scores in an innings.

After India's series win, coach Ravi Shastri said that Virat Kohli's boys will definitely break Australia's record.

"India can certainly surpass Australia's record of scoring over 600 runs most number of times. I am sure this team will surely achieve this. When, I can't say. Whether this year, next year or some other time. But I would be happy if it is done during my tenure as a coach with the team," Shastri told Deccan Chronicle.

But India will have to make do without Jadeja, who has contributed with the bat too, in the final Test starting Saturday in Pallekele, after the International Cricket Council slapped him with a one-match ban and a fine for dangerous play

"Guys who have both abilities are very rare to find. That's where we think they're very precious, specially in the longer format because they provide you with great balance," Kohli said about Jadeja after the 2nd Test.

"He can give you a very quick 60-70 anywhere at any stage and it can really turn the game... he's always in the game. I would say he's a very valuable cricketer for us," the India captain added.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket Ravi Shastri Virat Kohli
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India sealed the 3-match Test series on Sunday
  • India beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test
  • India won the 2nd Test by innings and 53 runs
Related Articles
India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Under Ravi Shastri's Watchful Eyes Ahead Of Second Test
India Vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul Under Ravi Shastri's Watchful Eyes Ahead Of Second Test
Kohli's Boys Can Do What No Other Indian Team Has Done Before: Shastri
Kohli's Boys Can Do What No Other Indian Team Has Done Before: Shastri
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Adds A Different Hue To India Team's Training Style
India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Adds A Different Hue To India Team's Training Style
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 10 July 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.