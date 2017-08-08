After Sri Lanka Series Win, Ravi Shastri's Next Big Target For Team India

Ravindra Jadeja claimed a five-wicket haul as India crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs on Day Four of the second Test to clinch the series in Colombo on Sunday. The Indian bowlers completed the task in 116.5 overs to wrap up the game in the second session for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Indian batsmen had set up the victory with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane hitting fine centuries. Pujara, who top-scored with 133, and Rahane, who made 132, put together a 217-run stand after the tourists elected to bat first. India's imposing total of 622/9 in the first innings was the 29th time the team crossed the 600-mark in an innings. The Indian team is behind Australia (32), who currently top the list for most 600-plus scores in an innings.

After India's series win, coach Ravi Shastri said that Virat Kohli's boys will definitely break Australia's record.

"India can certainly surpass Australia's record of scoring over 600 runs most number of times. I am sure this team will surely achieve this. When, I can't say. Whether this year, next year or some other time. But I would be happy if it is done during my tenure as a coach with the team," Shastri told Deccan Chronicle.

But India will have to make do without Jadeja, who has contributed with the bat too, in the final Test starting Saturday in Pallekele, after the International Cricket Council slapped him with a one-match ban and a fine for dangerous play

"Guys who have both abilities are very rare to find. That's where we think they're very precious, specially in the longer format because they provide you with great balance," Kohli said about Jadeja after the 2nd Test.

"He can give you a very quick 60-70 anywhere at any stage and it can really turn the game... he's always in the game. I would say he's a very valuable cricketer for us," the India captain added.

