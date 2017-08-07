 
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

Sri Lanka's Nightwatchman Trolled For Throwing Wicket Away vs India With Bizarre Shot

Updated: 07 August 2017 11:39 IST

Unfortunately for the home team,Pushpakumara endured a 'brain fade' of sorts as he played an audacious reverse sweet to throw away his wicket early on.

Sri Lanka's Nightwatchman Trolled For Throwing Wicket Away vs India With Bizarre Shot
Malinda Pushpakumara threw away his wicket by playing a bizarre shot. © Twitter

The Sri Lanka cricket team was trounced by innings and 53 runs in the 2nd Test by Virat Kohli-led India on Sunday. In doing so, the visitors sealed the three-match Test series with a day to spare. After being bowled out for just 183 in the first innings, the Sri Lankan top order put up a spirited display in the second.

Dilmuth Karunaratne and nightwatchman Malinda Pushpakumara came out to bat on Day 4 with the hosts at 209/2. Unfortunately for the home team, Pushpakumara endured a 'brain fade' of sorts as he played an audacious reverse sweep to throw away his wicket early on. With the team fighting hard to save to Test and series, greater application was expected from Pushpakumara.

Not just Sri Lanka fans, but Sunil Gavaskar too criticized Pushpakumara for his choice of shot.

After Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Pushpakumara, Ravindra Jadeja's ran through the Lankan batting. Jadeja took key wickets on Day 4 which led to India's comprehensive win.

Twin tons from Karunaratne (141) and Kusal Mendis (110) helped the hosts show some fight but an all-round bowling performance by the Indians saw the islanders all-out for 386 in the second innings. Jadeja ended with figures of 5/152 in 39 overs.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket Paulage Malinda Pushpakumara
Highlights
  • India sealed the 3-match Test series on Sunday
  • India won the 2nd Test by innings and 53 runs
  • The 3rd Test will be played on August 12
