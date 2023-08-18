The Jasprit Bumrah-led Team India is all set to take on Ireland in the three-match T20I series from Friday in Dublin. With the series, the visitors will aim for redemption for the recent loss against West Indies in the five-match T20Is. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the star pacer Jasprit Bumrah back in action after a hiatus of almost a year. Apart from him, the IPL 2023 stars like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and others are also a part of the squad.

Notably, India and Ireland have faced each other five times in the shortest format and the Men in Blue have clinched victory in all of them. As the first T20I is just around the corner, let's have a look at some amazing stats from the previous series between the two teams.

Highest Total:225/7 by India in Malahide, Dublin (2022)

Highest Successful Chase: 113/2 by India in 15.3 overs in Nottingham (2009)

Lowest Total:70 All Out by Ireland in Malahide, Dublin (2018)

Highest Score: Deepak Hooda (India) - 104 off 57 balls in Malahide, Dublin (2022)

Highest Partnership: 176 by Sanju Samson & Deepak Hooda (India) in Malahide, Dublin (2022)

Best Bowling Innings: Zaheer Khan (India) - 4 for 19 in 3 overs in Nottingham (2009)

Most Runs: Deepak Hooda (India) - 151 runs in 2 innings

Most Wickets: Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal (India) - 7 wickets

Most Hundreds: Deepak Hooda (India) - 1 hundred

Most Fifties:Rohit Sharma (India) - 2 fifties

Most Sixes: Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya (India) - 8 sixes

Most Fours: Deepak Hooda (India) - 15 fours

Most Dismissals: MS Dhoni (India) - 3 dismissals (1 catches and 2 stumpings) in 3 innings | Lorcan Tucker (Ireland) - 3 dismissals (3 catches)

Most Catches (Fielder):George Dockrell and Stuart Thompson (Ireland) - 3 catches each

Squad for the upcoming series:

India: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Ben White, Craig Young, Theo van Weorkom.