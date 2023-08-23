India became part of an elite space club on Wednesday when its moon mission Chandrayaan-3 met success as the Vikram Lander successfully landed on the lunar surface. India has now become the first nation to land near the South Pole on moon, which has been a place of intrigue since traces of water was found on moon. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) celebrated the occasion with a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 6.04pm - the exact time when Vikram lander touched down at the Moon's South Pole. In the post, ISRO congratulated the people of the country for the success of the mission.

"Chandrayaan-3 Mission: 'India, I reached my destination and you too!': Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon! Congratulations, India," the space agency said in its post.

The Indian cricket team, which is currently playing in Ireland, also celebrated the success. The BCCI posted a video on its social media accounts.

The live broadcast of the historic moment started at 5.20pm and the lander completed four stages before landing on the Moon's surface.

In each of the stages, Vikram slowly moved towards the Earth and began the vertical descent in the final stages. Each successful stage saw celebrations from ISRO officials at the mission control room.

When it finally landed on the lunar surface, all the officials erupted in joy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa, joined through a video link and congratulated the entire team of ISRO.

"We are witness to the new flight of new India. New history has been written," PM Modi said.