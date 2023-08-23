Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Ireland 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score: India Aim For Clean Sweep vs Ireland
IND vs IRE 3rd T20I Live Score: India will take on Ireland in the third and final T20I match on Wednesday in Dublin.
India vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live: Team India eye a clean sweep© Twitter
India vs Ireland, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: India will take on Ireland in the third and final T20I match on Wednesday in Dublin. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will aim for a clean sweep in the final match. Earlier on Sunday, Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 off 43), Rinku Singh (38 off 21) and Sanju Samson (40 off 26) starred as India defeated Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20I match. India posted 185 for 5 in 20 overs after Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to bowl first. In reply, the hosts were restricted to 152 for 8. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I match between India and Ireland, straight from Dublin:
