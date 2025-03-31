MS Dhoni is 43 and is still playing in the IPL. While his impact in the role may not be the same as what it was a few years agro, his presence cant be ignored. Wherever Chennai Super Kings play, MS Dhoni fans crowd the stadium. The same was visible in Guwahati where CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. While RR had Assam's own Riyan Parag as captain, the fans of MS Dhoni were there in huge number too. Even the RR players showed huge respect as they removed their caps while meeting Dhoni.

After the match, Rajasthan Royals Players took off their caps to greet Dhoni



Great gesture by Young RJ team



#CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/85sTOPCU1a — Mr. Democratic (@Mrdemocratic_) March 30, 2025

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of discussion on MS Dhoni not batting higher up the order despite CSK being in trouble. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming revealed he can't bat ten overs running full stick as his knee remains dodgy and the former captain decides on his batting position based on the match situation, revealed .

The 43-year-old Dhoni had faced criticism for batting at number 9 during CSK's 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk last week.

On Sunday, the CSK talisman walked out at number 7 with the team needing 54 off 25 balls but could manage just 16 runs off 11 balls as they suffered a six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

"It's a time thing. MS judges it. His body, his knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving okay but there's still a nutrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that. I said it last year, he's too valuable to us, (with his) leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9- 10 overs.

"He's actually never done that. So look, from around 13, 14 overs he's looking to go, depending on who's in." RR racked up 79 for 1 in the powerplay compared to CSK's 42-1 and Fleming admitted they lost the match in the powerplays.

"If you analyse the game it's probably the two power plays. Our power play with the ball went for the best part of 80 runs and we were only able to manage early 40s," he said.

"So that's on the scoreboard the big difference and we were also sloppy in the field compared to Rajasthan who were outstanding. So that would be the two immediate takeaways." Reflecting on the key moments, Fleming said: "I think (Riyan) Parag's catch was the turning point in the match. The Dube match-up was going our way but he (Wanindu Hasaranga) had courage. You can't deny that and he certainly gave the ball air.

"Sometimes you give the ball air and in this competition you can go the distance but he had the courage to do that and Gaikwad's wicket as well was very clever. So he held his nerve and had a good day."

With PTI inputs