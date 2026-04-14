Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was seen wearing a bandage on his leg during a training session ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Bengaluru on Tuesday. In a video posted by LSG's social media handle, Virat was seen meeting Kane Williamson, who is part of LSG's support staff, and LSG skipper Rishabh Pant, while wearing a bandage on his leg. This comes amid reports that Virat is facing a leg/ankle injury scare.

Yaari dosti pic.twitter.com/lgdcrCTITI — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 14, 2026

However, he also practised batting in the nets. In four matches in IPL 2026 so far, Virat has scored 179 runs at an average of 59.66 with a strike rate of 162.72, including two fifties, with a best score of 69*.

During the previous match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), Virat scored a 38-ball 50, with five fours and a six, but did not look at his fluent best.

After a slip-up against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), RCB came back to winning ways with an 18-run win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Phil Salt (78 off 36 balls, with six fours and six sixes), Virat Kohli (50 off 38 balls, with five fours and a six), and Rajat Patidar (53 off 20 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) scored magnificent fifties to power RCB to 240/4. MI fell 18 runs short, ending on 222/5 despite a stunning 71* off 31 balls by Sherfane Rutherford, which included nine sixes and a four.

Notably, Virat did not take the field and was seen wearing a jacket while sitting out.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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