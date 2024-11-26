From David Warner To Prithvi Shaw: Full List Of Unsold Players In IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Full list of cricketers who went unsold in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction came to a conclusion on Monday after 577 players were shortlisted for the 2-day event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy in the history of the T20 league, going to Lucknow Super Giants for a fee of INR 27 crore, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to be bought in the auction, roped in by Rajasthan Royals. However, the 2-day auction didn't just make some cricketers crorepatis but also saw some of the top names failing to draw any bid from a franchise.
Batters: Among the batters who went unsold, the names of David Warner, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal raised eyebrows. The four were among the top players in the league at some point in time in their careers. But, franchises seem to have moved on to other options.
- David Warner - INR 2 crore
- Anmolpreet Singh - INR 30 lakh
- Yash Dhull - INR 30 lakh
- Kane Williamson - INR 2 crore
- Mayank Agarwal - INR 1 crore
- Prithvi Shaw - INR 75 lakh
- Sarfaraz Khan - INR 75 lakh
- Madhav Kaushik - INR 30 lakh
- Pukhraj Mann - INR 30 lakh
- Finn Allen - INR 2 crore
- Dewald Brevis - INR 75 lakh
- Ben Duckett - INR 2 crore
- Brandon King - INR 75 lakh
- Pathum Nissanka - INR 75 lakh
- Steve Smith - INR 2 crore
- Sachin Dhas - INR 30 lakh
- Salman Nizar - INR 30 lakh
- Leus du Plooy - INR 50 lakh
- Shivalik Sharma - INR 30 lakh
Bowlers: Bowlers getting top draws from IPL franchises summed up the IPL auction on day 2 but some failed to draw a single bid. Piyush Chawla, one of the highest wicket-takers in the league's history, had to remain unsold after no franchise put up the paddle for his services. Musftafizur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kartik Tyagi, Mujeeb ur Rahman are some of the other top names who went unsold.
- Waqar Salamkheil - INR 75 lakh
- Kartik Tyagi - INR 40 lakh
- Piyush Chawla - INR 50 lakh
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman - INR 2 crore
- Vijayakanth Viyaskanth - INR 75 lakh
- Akeal Hosein - INR 1.50 crore
- Adil Rashid - INR 2 crore
- Keshav Maharaj - INR 75 lakh
- Sakib Hussain - INR 30 lakh
- Vidwath Kaverappa - INR 30 lakh
- Rajan Kumar - INR 30 lakh
- Prashant Solanki - INR 30 lakh
- Jhathaved Subramanyan - INR 30 lakh
- Mustafizur Rahman - INR 2 crore
- Naveen-ul-Haq - INR 2 crore
- Umesh Yadav - INR 2 crore
- Rishad Hossain - INR 75 lakh
- Raghav Goyal - INR 30 lakh
- Bailapudi Yeswanth - INR 30 lakh
- Richard Gleeson - INR 75 lakh
- Alzarri Joseph - INR 2 crore
- Luke Wood - INR 75 lakh
- Arpit Guleria - INR 30 lakh
- Jason Behrendorff - INR 1.50 crore
- Shivam Mavi - INR 75 lakh
- Navdeep Saini - INR 75 lakh
- Divesh Sharma - INR 30 lakh
- Naman Tiwari - INR 30 lakh
- Ottneil Baartman - INR 75 lakh
- Dilshan Madushanka - INR 75 lakh
- Adam Milne - INR 2 crore
- William O'Rourke - INR 1.50 crore
- Chetan Sakariya - INR 75 lakh
- Sandeep Warrier - INR 75 lakh
- Lance Morris - INR 1.25 crore
- Olly Stone - INR 75 lakh
- Anshuman Hooda - INR 30 lakh
- Blessing Muzarabani - INR 75 lakh
- Vijay Kumar - INR 30 lakh
- Kyle Jamieson - INR 1.50 crore
- Chris Jordan - INR 2 crore
- Avinash Singh - INR 30 lakh
- Prince Chaudhary - INR 30 lakh
All-rounders: All-rounders remain the backbone of the game, proving crucial balance but the arrival of Impact Player rule seems to have reduced their importance. Shardul Thakur didn't draw a single bid in the auction, neither did Daryl Mitchell, unarguably a star in white-ball cricket.
- Utkarsh Singh - INR 30 lakh
- Shardul Thakur - INR 2 crore
- Daryl Mitchell - INR 2 crore
- Mayank Dagar - INR 30 lakh
- Rishi Dhawan - INR 30 lakh
- Shivam Singh - INR 30 lakh
- Gus Atkinson - INR 2 crore
- Sikandar Raza - INR 1.25 crore
- Kyle Mayers - INR 1.50 crore
- Matthew Short - INR 75 lakh
- Emanjot Chahal - INR 30 lakh
- Michael Bracewell - INR 1.50 crore
- Abdul Basith - INR 30 lakh
- Raj Limbani - INR 30 lakh
- Shiva Singh - INR 30 lakh
- Dwaine Pretorius - INR 75 lakh
- Brandon McMullen - INR 30 lakh
- Atit Sheth - INR 30 lakh
- Roston Chase - INR 75 lakh
- Nathan Smith - INR 1 crore
- Ripal Patel - INR 30 lakh
- Sanjay Yadav - INR 30 lakh
- Umang Kumar - INR 30 lakh
- Digvijay Desmukh - INR 30 lakh
- Yash Dabas - INR 30 lakh
- Tanush Kotian - INR 30 lakh
- Khrievitso Kense - INR 30 lakh
Wicketkeepers: Among wicket-keepers, Jonny Bairstow's empty-handed return from the auction is arguably the most surprising. The England wicket-keeper batter has done wonders in the league over the year, especially for Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, he found no suitors in the auction.
- Jonny Bairstow - INR 2 crore
- Upendra Yadav - INR 30 lakh
- Shai Hope - INR 1.25 crore
- KS Bharat - INR 75 lakh
- Alex Carey - INR 1 crore
- Avanish Aravelly - INR 30 lakh
- Harvik Desai - INR 30 lakh
- Josh Philippe - INR 75 lakh
- L. R. Chethan - INR 30 lakh
- Tejasvi Dahiya - INR 30 lakh
It isn't all over for these players as they can still be called up by one of the franchises if another player gets injured or pulls out of IPL 2025 season.