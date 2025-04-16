As Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson battled fitness issues at the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Riyan Parag was given the team's leadership baton. Though Samson was fit to bat the first few games, he didn't have the fitness required to keep or be an outfield player. Hence, the management used him only as an Impact Player. Seeing Parag get the team's captaincy responsibility in that situation was baffling for many.

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Nitish Rana, who has also led the Kolkata Knight Riders in the past, was also a name that was suggested by a few. But Rana feels the management made the right call by giving the leadership role to Parag.

"When I was made captain of KKR, I had been with the team for 6-7 years. That helped a lot because I understood the team culture and environment. Now, with RR, I think Riyan knows the team's setup better than me. And I think it was absolutely the right decision by the management," Rana said ahead of the Royals' match against Delhi Capitals in IPl 2025.

"If they had asked me, of course, I would've happily accepted the captaincy. But what matters most is what's right for the team. And I think they made the correct call," said Nitish.

Nitish hit the ground running for the Royals this season, with a knock of 81 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Since then, however, he has only managed to produce scores of 12, 1 and 4 (not out). The all-rounder, however, isn't too bothered and is only keen on fulfilling the role given to him by the team.

"Things are very different on the ground. Sometimes, the match situation demands something else. Often, a left-right combination becomes very important in a format like the IPL. In a couple of matches, I didn't get much chance to bat."

"Whatever the team demands from me, I try my best to fulfill that. Earlier, I batted lower down the order. Then in the third match, they asked me if I would bat at number three. I said yes, and I scored around 80 or so. So I just try to deliver what the team expects of me. And I'm always okay with that," said Nitish.