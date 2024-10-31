Rishabh Pant's 9-year connection with Delhi Capitals (DC) came to an end, as the 2020 IPL finalists instead decide to make Axar Patel their most expensive retention. Kuldeep Yadav will also stay at DC for IPL 2025. DC had yet another mediocre outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, DC finished at sixth place with seven wins out of 14 matches. For the upcoming mega auctions, DC have parted ways with their skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Pant will now be going under the hammer in the upcoming auctions, which will take place in November.

PLAYERS RETAINED:

1. Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 cr)

2. Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 cr)

3. Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 cr)

4. Abishek Porel (Rs 4 cr - uncapped)

DC IPL 2024 squad: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.