Rajeev Shukla, the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opened up on the prospect of MS Dhoni entering politics. Former India captain Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2019, is still active as a cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). During a recent interaction, Shukla in confident that Dhoni 'can become a good politician'. However, he suggested that if Dhoni wants to enter politics, the decision should be totally up to the legendary wicketkeeper-batter.

Shukla also revealed his chat with Dhoni after the cricketer was rumoured to contest Lok Sabha election.

"I feel Dhoni can become a politician. It is up to him, if he will become a politician or not. Sourav, I always felt he would enter Bengal politics. Dhoni can also be good in politics. He will win easily, he is popular. I don't know if he will enter politics, it is purely in his hands. I asked him once that I heard that he was going to contest for Lok Sabha seat, he said 'No, no, no'," Shukla told Ranveer Allahbadia on the latter's YouTube channel.

Shukla also opened up on Dhoni not keeping a mobile phone, saying that it's his ‘nature to stay hidden'.

"It is nature to stay hidden, he doesn't even keep a mobile phone with him. It was even hard for the BCCI selectors to approach him, as there was no mobile with him. It is his nature to go away from fame or whatever is his nature. He is not a hermit. He does things seriously, there is no lightness in it," he added.

Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by CSK and will be back in action for IPL 2025. Since he hasn't officially announced his retirement from IPL, Dhoni entering politics is certainly a debate for the future.