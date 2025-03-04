Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record during the Champions Trophy 2025 encounter against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. Kohli looked comfortable against the Australia bowlers and was able to score a gritty half-century. Thanks to this knock, he has the most 50-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments (24) as he went past Sachin's record of 23. India captain Rohit Sharma is currently third with 18 while Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has 17. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting holds the fifth position in the illustrious list with 16 50-plus scores.

Most 50-plus scores in ICC ODI tournaments

24 - Virat Kohli (53 innings)

23 - Sachin Tendulkar (58 innings)

18 - Rohit Sharma (42 innings)

17 - Kumar Sangakkara (56 innings)

16 - Ricky Ponting (60 innings)

Kohli surpassed former India opener Shikhar Dhawan's tally of 701 runs in 10 games from 2013 to 2017. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is the third-highest scorer for India in the tournament with 665 runs in 13 matches from 1998 to 2004.

The 36-year-old reached the milestone during India's chase of 265. Kohli achieved the feat in his 17th Champions Trophy match for India.

In the tournament so far, Kohli struck a match-winning century against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai and has now carried his form to the knockout stage with a beautifully crafted knock after the early dismissals of openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

Coming back to the match, Australia skipper Steve Smith top-scored for the side with a knock of 73 runs while Alex Carey amassed 61 before India bowled out the ODI world champions for 264 in 49.3 overs.

For India, Mohammed Shami bagged three scalps while Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakravarthy grabbed two wickets each.

(With IANS inputs)