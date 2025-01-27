The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Arun Dhumal on Monday confirmed that the 2025 edition of the league will kick off on March 21. A total of 182 players were sold for Rs. 639.15 crores during the mega auction, held over two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November last year. Dhumal also confirmed that the final schedule will be announced in the next few days, in consultation with all the stakeholders. "See, the IPL season will start in March. The time is set for March 21. And the schedule will be released in a few days," Dhumal told reporters at the third edition of the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh. He also added that there have been no major changes in the IPL rules, but he is hopeful that two to three matches will be held at the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium.

"Definitely, many national matches are being organised here in Bilaspur. Next time too, Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Vijay Hazare trophy, whatever the matches will be played, Bilaspur will definitely get an offer. It is an effort that Dharamshala also gets matches and will definitely get an offer. Hopefully, last time there were two, this time there will be three. No, there is no significant change in the rules. IPL is the most important cricket league in the world, where the players of the world come and play. And this tournament is organized with a very competitive spirit. And definitely, this time it will be even better."

The third edition of the "Sansad Khel Mahakumbh" has begun, and the cricket competition started on Monday at the Bilaspur cricket stadium.A total of 45 teams from across the district are participating in this competition, which will run until March.

Dhumal expressed that the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh has consistently been successful in promoting talented players from rural areas and providing sports facilities. He highlighted that the emerging talents in national sports and other activities are increasingly coming from rural areas.

"If you look at the level of the country, whether you look at cricket or any other sport, whatever talent is coming out today, it is coming from the village. You take cricketers, whatever big names you see, whether you look at Shashwi Jaiswal, look at Rinku Singh, other players, they come from such a background, where there is no such support or background of the family, but they bring their talent to the field of play. Let me also talk about women cricketers.

"Renuka Singh Thakur, a girl from our Himachal, was the Women Cricketer of the Year of ICC last year. When such opportunities are organized here, then more and more talents will get the opportunity to show their talent. And I believe that in the coming time, it will be of great benefit to the country and the state," he concluded.

