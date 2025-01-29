Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Suryansh Shedge will display his talent in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shedge, added by the franchise at the auction last year in November, grabbed the headlines with his unbeaten 36-run innings in 15 balls in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to help Mumbai clinch the trophy. The right-handed batter, who debuted this season for Mumbai, believes playing under Shreyas Iyer again will make it easier for him to adjust to the IPL.

"If you track the record of Punjab Kings over the past few years, they always invest in new talent. And they scout the domestic circuit closely. I am really excited to be a part of the franchise. Shreyas bhaiya being the Captain makes it easier because he is a familiar face," Shedge said, as quoted from a release by PBKS.

Suryansh will also join hands with his Mumbai teammate Musheer and recalled the day Punjab picked both players. On the second day of the IPL Auctions, the all-rounder was on a bus to the team hotel after a training session when he began streaming the auctions on his phone.

"I saw Musheer Khan's name and knew I would be coming up shortly. Punjab Kings bought him, so I was really excited. I was just about to call him, but my name appeared, so I stopped. Punjab Kings raised the paddle, and we all celebrated on the bus. The first call I received was Musheer's, as we both will play for the same team," the 21-year-old said.

After a call with his parents, Suryansh was congratulated by his Mumbai teammates, including Iyer, at the dining table, and he was dubbed 'Punjab da Munda' by his Mumbai teammates. Now, the domestic star is eager to make an impact with Punjab and entertain the fans.

"Whatever the team needs, I am there. I will not carry a fixed mindset. And I will entertain the fans," he said.

Suryansh also recalled his back injury last year that derailed his Mumbai career. At the time, he was in the running for Mumbai's senior team, and his physios advised him to rest. The cricketer admitted he felt his career might come to an end.

"It was revealed that my stress fracture had relapsed. I was taken aback. The first two months were a blur and I was only going through the motions. I wanted that year to make my mark," he said.

"I was not confident about a comeback. When you are in a city like Mumbai, the competition is always tough. You will find talent in every street. I thought I will be forgotten and my career will go downhill," he added.

After being motivated by his friends and parents, Suryansh developed self-belief and started engaging in multiple strength sessions. As he built strength, he also started redeveloping his game to include more hard-hitting shots in his repertoire.

"It is not easy to make a comeback in the Mumbai senior team. I came back and scored three centuries in three games and was selected for the U-23. I scored 168 runs and helped the team win the match, which pushed my candidacy to be selected in the senior Mumbai team and earned the opportunity to represent Mumbai in Ranji trophy," he said, as quoted from a release by PBKS.

Now, after displaying his heroics for Mumbai in the domestic circuit over the past year, Suryansh wants to help Punjab Kings win the title. He is hopeful he will learn from coach Ricky Ponting.

"Ricky Ponting is a legend. He is beyond words. After retirement, he gave back to cricket and has been constantly involved with the community. He has been a part of IPL for many years - so he knows ins and outs. Aussies are known for their fearless attitude and that's what he personifies. We are hopeful that under his guidance, we will lift the trophy this year," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)