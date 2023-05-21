Virat Kohli's spat with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been one of the highlights of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite the incident taking place at the start of this month, Naveen is being mocked by rival fans across the country. During the match between LSG and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Saturday, Naveen was once again targeted by fans with raucous "Kohli" chants. However, instead of taking pressure, Naveen also indulged in an exchange with KKR fans.

The "Kohli" chants started during the second over of KKR's chase after Krunal Pandya gave the ball to Naveen. The chants intensified as Jason Roy hit him for three consecutive boundaries.

However, Naveen gave it back to the KKR fans after Ravi Bishnoi took a stunning catch to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz. He shushed the KKR fans after Bishnoi took the catch.

Naveen had a mixed outing with the ball as he conceded just six and five runs in the 15th and 17 over, respectively, before being hit for 20 runs in his final over by Rinku Singh.

However, LSG survived an unbeaten blitz of 67 by Rinku to edge KKR out by one run and qualified for the playoffs.

Nicholas Pooran's 58 guided Lucknow to 176-8, a total that was threatened by Rinku, a left-hand batsman, who smashed four sixes in his 33-ball knock but Kolkata ended on 175-7.

