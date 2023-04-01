Preparations are going on in full flow in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp ahead of their opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. On Friday, RCB had a special guest as Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri attended one of their training sessions. In a video shared on social media, Chhetri was seen interacting with the RCB players, Director of Operations Mike Hesson and the support staff. However, the highlight of the clip was the diving catch he took during the practice session which left the RCB players completely stunned.

Chhetri, who shares good bond with Virat Kohli, was seen later interacting with his good friend and former RCB captain.

"It is always about sports or it is a joke. I don't know if many people know this but he is hilarious. That side of his is unrfortunately not known to people and I'm not sure if he is going to like me saying this but ghe is hilarious," Chhetri said in a video uploaded by RCB.

RCB, who have managed to make it to the playoffs for three seasons in a row, are yet to win the IPL title.

However, the Faf du Plessis-led side will look to go all the way this time around.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the initial stages of the tournament for RCB, while Glenn Maxwell is also doubtful for RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians.

RCB Full Squad:

Faf du Plessis (c), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Michael Bracewell (Will Jacks' replacement), Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma.