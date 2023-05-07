Lucknow Super Giants will be squaring off against Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2023 match on Sunday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. LSG will be coming to this clash after sharing points with Chennai Super Kings in their previous match due to rain. They are currently standing at the third place on the points table with a total of five wins out of 10 matches. Apart from this, LSG are also dealing with the blow as their skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out due to a leg injury. In his absence, all-rounder Krunal Pandya will be leading the team. It will be interesting to see that whether his absence will pave way for South Africa star Quinton de Kock.

Adding to their woes, pacer Jaydev Unadkat will also play no part in this IPL after sustaining a shoulder injury.

In their previous two games the batting unit has disappointed as the Lucknow side was unable to chase or put totals in excess of 130 on the board.

They have blown hot and cold this season. While on the one hand, they have given commanding performances, they also have a self-destruct button, which goes off.

LSG have no dearth of talent in their line up but the inconsistent form of their batters is hurting the team. They have named the experienced Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul.

In the absence of pacer Mark Wood, Afghan quick Naveen-ul-Haq has picked wickets while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra have led the LSG spin department well.

LSG's Predicted XI vs GT: Quinton de Kock/Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

