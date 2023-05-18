Apart from the high-octane action on the field in the IPL 2023, one major talking point in the cash-rich league has been the altercations between stars of various teams. Be it Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli's on-field heated exchange with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir and pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. Or, KKR captain Nitish Rana's angry words with Mumbai Indians' Hrithik Shokeen. The on-field confrontations seem to be too many. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that the IPL needs some on-field confrontations, which will spicen up things and pave the way for more rivalries.

"You need a little bit of confrontation there on the field. Where you draw a line, the match referee is there to see that. Once you're fined once or twice, you will be okay," Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo's Runorder show.

Speaking further the on-field confrontations, Shastri explained the upside of the heated arguments that take place on Live TV.

"A lot of people told me, this is IPL. This is a live telecast. Why were they showing two players fighting? Ok, fair point. Because the world saw it. Now I will tell you the positive in that," Shastri continued.

"By seeing that, both the players will behave differently the next time. Because they will know there is a camera on them all the time. Then they will do the right thing for the massive audience that is watching. Kids, parents, friends. You then know what is the line.

Advertisement

"Have I used abusive language? Was my body language not right? Was that in the spirit of the game? Did I come across as a bad loser? All these things immediately come to the fore once you watch that footage. And then you learn. If you don't learn, then another fine will be around the corner or a suspension," said Shastri.

