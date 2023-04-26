The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has reached its halfway stage and the tournament has seen several top-notch performances in the matches till now. From Faf du Plessis storm at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Venkatesh Iyer's gritty century, there has been no dearth of excitement in the competition. While the race for the Orange Cap is getting exciting with every match, Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey believes that Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli will end up as the highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. Pandey, who appeared on Star Sports to promote her film “Dream Girl 2” ahead of RCB-Kolkata Knight Riders game did not hesitate when asked to name her guess.

“I think…this time, it will be (Virat) Kohli,” she told the experts.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL match, here on Wednesday.

This is the third game in this IPL where Virat Kohli is stepping in for RCB regular skipper Faf du Plessis, who will be available only as a batter in this contest.

KKR, who have lost four matches on the trot, dropped Kulwant Khejroliya to bring in right-arm pacer Vaibhav Arora.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

(With PTI inputs)