With four defeats on trot, Delhi Capitals will look for redemption in their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The David Warner-led side are currently at the bottom of the points table and are yet to open their win tally. DC have been struggling to get a stable batting lineup as their top-order such as, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey have failed to deliver a good performance.

Here's what we think could be DC playing XI against RCB

As Mitchell Marsh has joined back the DC camp after a small leave due to his wedding, he is expected to be there in the Playing XI. His arrival means that Mustafizur Rahman might get benched.

Nothing is going right for the David Warner-led side and the team's think-tank is struggling to stem the rot that has set in.

Warner is second in the leading run getters' list but his strike rate of 114.83 is a concern. He has been struggling to score runs at rapid rate and DC losing wickets in heaps has only made the Australian's task harder.

Prithvi Shaw's technical problems against top-quality pace attacks have come to the fore, which is something that can't be fixed quickly. Manish Pandey, who came in place of Sarfaraz Khan, has also failed to contribute. Handed a debut Yash Dhull lasted just four balls against MI.

The team's poor bench-strength in terms of Indian talent means the coaching staff now only has Ripal Patel to fall back on.

DC Predicted XI vs RCB: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw/Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

(With PTI Inputs)