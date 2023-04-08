Eyeing their first win of the season, the David Warner-led Delhi Capitals take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. DC lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs in their first game, before going down against Gujarat Titans at home earlier this week. Already without the services of Rishabh Pant, DC will miss the presence of star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who has flown back to Australia for a week for his wedding. DC's batting has been battered and bruised by raw pace in back-to-back matches, which is likely to find some breathing space on a featherbed in Guwahati.

Here's what we think could be DC's playing XI against RR:

At the top of the order, David Warner will look to play a big knock, while fellow opener Prithvi Shaw looks to get his season on track after back-to-back disappointments.

Phil Salt could finally get his chance with Marsh out for a week. The England batter has done well in white-ball cricket recently, and will hope to cement his place in the team before the Australian returns.

In case of Sarfaraz Khan, his weakness against pacey short-pitched stuff is well documented. A big knock is due from Sarfaraz, especially on a batting friendly track.

Dismissed on first-ball duck in the last outing, Rilee Rossouw hasn't replicated his PSL form so far in the IPL. However, if he gets going early on, DC could well be in for a big score.

Abhishek Porel did well for his 11-ball 20 in the previous game, but failed to take his team to a big score. However, his recent form has been good.

With crucial knocks from his bat already, Axar seems to be enjoying the form of his life. He could bat higher up the order if needed, considering his recent prowess.

In the bowling department, Anrich Nortje will spearhead the pace unit, also comprising the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav will be the lone specialist spinner.

Delhi Capitals likely playing XI against Gujarat Titans: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar