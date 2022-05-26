Lucknow Super Giants lost the IPL 2022 Eliminator to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 14 runs on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and with that their maiden season in the tournament came to an end. It was a disappointing end for the team as they had several opportunities of driving home the initial advantage given to them by their bowlers. But some clumsy fielding meant the duo of Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik took RCB to a total of 207 runs, which turned out to be a bit too much for KL Rahul's men to chase.

Throughout the match, the broadcast cameras kept going back to LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who was a man full of emotions on the sidelines as he witnessed his wards in action.

Gambhir is a passionate leader on and off the pitch and that was visible in his reactions.

Promoted

The former KKR captain and India opening batter took to Instagram after the defeat and wrote an emotional post

"Hard luck today but a great tournament for our new team. We'll come back stronger….Until we meet again! @lucknowsupergiants," Gambhir wrote on Instagram.

Chasing a target of 208, LSG looked on track in the chase until the time Rahul was at the crease. The LSG skipper scored 79 off 58 balls at a strike-rate of 136.20. He fell in the 19th other and then his team fell short by 14 runs.