With eight wins in 12 matches, Lucknow Super Giants are in the second spot in the IPL points table and from here on, they are one win away from qualifying for the Play-offs, LSG bowler Dushmantha Chameera said that they are blessed to have legendary mentors. Lucknow Super Giants not only has a star-studded squad but they also have a great mentor and coach, Gautam Gambhir and Andy Bichel. Chameera said it's a blessing to have a great mentor like Gambhir who has won the World Cup for his country.

"We are so glad to have legendary mentors. As a player, it's a blessing to play under their supervision. We learned a lot from them," said Dushmantha Chameera while speaking exclusively to ANI.

Talking about providing breakthroughs to his team and his performance in the tournament, Dushmantha Chameera said he is working hard to improve his bowling.

"Yes I am happy with my performance but I'm trying to improve in every match. In powerplay, I will try to bowl tight length and take some early wickets for the team," Chameera said.

Chameera has bagged a staggering nine wickets in 10 matches for Lucknow Super Giants, the pacer is satisfied with his performance and standing at the points table.

"Of course as a team, we are happy about our achievement. But we are always concerned about our mistakes as well because we lost a couple of matches," he added.

Chameera praised LSG skipper KL Rahul and said, "As a leader, KL Rahul tries to do his best for the team. Earning a three-digit number under his name it's a benefit to the team. It is also a good strength for us."

Talking about the young guns of Lucknow Super Giants, Chameera said, "Actually Ravi Bishnoi and Ayush Badoni gave good contributions to the team. Avesh Khan is one of the good upcoming fast bowlers in India. In this IPL he has done very well so far. Bishnoi always helps us to break headaches throughout the tournament. Ayush also plays good cricket with good fielding. Most of the time when the team needs runs he is there. All three are valuable assets to the team."

Lucknow Super Giants are second on the points table with 16 points from 12 games and a win against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday will see them through to the playoffs.