Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan's unending duels on social media is great great fodder for cricket fans as they enjoy the banter between the two former players. Michael Vaughan had on Monday suggested that the BCCI should send the young paceman Umran Malik to play county cricket. Umran's raw pace meant Sunrisers Hyderabad retained him before the start of IPL 2022 and the fast bowler has impressed many former cricketers and pundits with his performances this season.

Vaughan in fact went ahead and wrote on Twitter that Malik is "going to play for India soon".

"Umran Malik will play for India very soon … If I was the @BCCI I would be sending him to play some County cricket this summer to help him develop first though … #IPL2022," Vaughan wrote

Jaffer, known for his humourous posts on social media, posted a video of former England captain Alastair Cook doing some mimicry while bowling in county cricket. It was quite clearly a dig at the quality of cricket in the county championships and how seriously players are taking it.

A lot of questions have been raised about the condition and structure of red-ball cricket in England after a terrible 2021-22 season, that saw them trail India 1-2 at home, lose the Ashes to Australia and also go down away from home to a young West Indies side.

Umran Malik meanwhile managed to impress former India coach Ravi Shastri earlier this season as Shastri too suggested that Malik has it in him to be an India players.