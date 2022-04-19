Virat Kohli's poor run of form with the bat continued in the IPL as he was dismissed for a golden duck in Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Lucknow Super Giants at Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Kohli was out in the middle after Anuj Rawat was dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera, courtesy a fine diving catch by KL Rahul, on the fifth delivery of the first over.

Chameera bowled a slightly short of length delivery outside the off stump to Kohli and the former RCB and Indian captain played a shot on the up and ended up giving a simple catch to Deepak Hooda at backward point.

Watch: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Duck

Kohli has failed to score a fifty this season, with his highest score of 48 coming in the match against Mumbai Indians. He had scored an unbeaten 41 in RCB's first match of the season against Punjab Kings but apart from that he has failed to get going, registering scores of 12,5,1 and 12 in the other matches. This is Kohli's first duck of the season.

Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of IPL and also holds the record for most runs scored in a single IPL season.

Speaking about the dismissal, Kevin Pietersen said that Kohli probably played the shot because he "wanted to feel bat on ball".