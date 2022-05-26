The Royal Challengers Bangalore dressing was a happy space on Wednesday night. It had every reason to feel so, for they had just defeated Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Faf du Plessis-led RCB will now face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of the contest will face Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. RCB, who are yet to win an IPL title, is naturally brimming with expectation.

Virat Kohli, former RCB captain, boldly declared in the RCB dressing room that only "two more steps are left". His statement clearly indicated that RCB are eyeing the title from hereon.

Watch: RCB's celebration in the dressing after beating LSG



In the match, Rajat Patidar literally owned the biggest stage of his nascent career with a magnificent hundred that got Royal Challengers Bangalore within a sniffing distance of title clash after out-batting Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the IPL Eliminator on Wednesday.

Courtesy Patidar's 54-ball unbeaten 112 which had 12 fours and seven huge sixes, RCB literally knocked the stuffing out of LSG attack, piling an imposing 207 for 4 in 20 overs. For LSG, the only saving grace was Mohsin Khan's superb figures of 1 for 25.

Watch: Another celebration video of RCB

In reply, KL Rahul's 78 off 59 balls didn't make much of an impact save beefing his individual run-tally as LSG finished on 193 for 6 after 20 overs.

If Patidar's hundred set it up nicely for RCB, no words of praise will be enough for the brilliant Harshal Patel (4-0-25-1), whose 18th over full of wide yorkers and off-cutter variations decisively tilted the match in his team's favour.

Once Josh Hazlewood removed Rahul in the 19th over, RCB team in spirit had already boarded the flight to Ahmedabad.